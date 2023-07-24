Virginia Peninsula Community College names new women's basketball coach

Virginia Peninsula Community College announced Mariah Parker would be the new head coach for the VPCC Gators' 2023-24 season.

HAMPTON, Va. — A new coach will lead the women's basketball team at Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC).

In a news release, the school said it would be Parker's first time heading a college program and she's excited, saying she thinks the Gators will be competitive from the start.

"I've seen Virginia basketball in my AAU coaching ... There's so much talent in this area," Parker said.

VPCC said Parker's priority is finalizing the 2023-24 schedule and then building the foundation for a successful program by stressing teamwork and togetherness.

Parker has a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from North Carolina State University and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from UNC Greensboro. Most recently, Parker was the head girls' varsity coach at Voyager Academy High School in Durham, N.C. The team was ranked in the top 10 in the state (IA East) and hosted and won a state playoff game for the first time in school history.