Battle of the Bay returns to the gridiron

Norfolk State heads across the bridge to Hampton, resumes long standing rivalry

NORFOLK, Va. — Rivalries are a tricky thing. Longstanding competitive feuds born out of proximity, history or just plain old hatred. Only, this hatred is intimate. The traditions become so longstanding, the battles memorable, the years blended, that eventually your rival can start to feel....like family.

Nowhere is that more true than the Battle of the Bay. Hampton and Norfolk State don't just share a 757 area code, they share a culture. Both HBCU's with storied histories, the rivalry often consumes friends, families and even neighborhoods, leaving no choice but good nature.