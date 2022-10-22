Bay Rivers District Showdown: Bruton falls to Poquoson

Another big matchup on Friday night in the Bay Rivers district saw Bruton and Poquoson squaring off at a neutral site that belongs to the Tribe as the two teams kicked things off at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg. The Bull Islanders felt more at home. They jumped out to a 14-7 lead, with Mason McGavran helping them extend that lead 21-7 by the end of the first. Poquoson went on to win it 48-7.