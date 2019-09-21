YORKTOWN, Va. — Lafayette starting winning in the Bay Rivers District back in 2012. And it never stopped. Their win streak built to 60 in a row until it came tumbling down at the hands of York who won over the Rams 28-21 Friday night. The Falcons also snapped a personal 7 year losing streak to Lafayette. The big game coming from Luke Gatz who had 4 touchdowns as York improved to 3-0. Lafayette fell to 2-1.

Heritage jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on Denbigh and would hold off the Patriots 20-12. Izaiah Bosmond giving the Hurricanes some breathing space down the stretch with a 27 yard touchdown run.