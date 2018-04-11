BLACKSBURG – Despite leading at halftime, Virginia Tech saw No. 24 Boston College score 21 unanswered points in the second half and pull away for a 31-21 victory over the Hokies in an ACC game played Saturday at Lane Stadium. With the loss, the Hokies fell to 4-4 overall on the season, 3-2 in the ACC. The Eagles, who snapped a three-game losing streak to Tech, moved to 7-2 overall, 4-1 in league play and set up a showdown next week against unbeaten Clemson in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Boston College tops Va. Tech on homecoming

The Hokies trailed 7-0 after BC tailback AJ Dillon scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, but Tech answered, scoring on a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Willis to Damon Hazelton on the ensuing possession to tie the game at 7. Then the Hokies took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when Willis connected with Eric Kumah for a 4-yard touchdown.

BC, though, dominated most of the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points to take a 28-14 lead. The Hokies cut into the lead on a Willis touchdown pass to Tre Turner with 4:58 remaining, but the Eagles answered with a field goal with 2:31 remaining to seal the game. Willis led the Hokies' offense, completing 25 of 42 for 281 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 49 yards. BC finished with 396 yards of offense, including 219 on the ground. Dillon led the way with 96 yards on the ground.

