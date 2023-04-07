x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Beach native Knapp hits national scene with a splash qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials

Sophia Knapp, who's from First Colonial High School, won the women's 800m & 1500m from Indianapolis and qualifies for next year's U.S. Olympic swimming trials.
Credit: WVEC-TV

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2024 Olympic Games happen next year from Paris, France and one local swimmer has taken a step closer to getting there. Sophia Knapp, who's from First Colonial High School in the beach, won the women's 800m & 1500m last week from Indianapolis, Indiana. She now qualifies for next year's U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Knapp has had an impressive run the past couple of years. She won a state team swimming title with the Patriots in 2020-21, then as a freshman, the 18 year old was part of a University of Virginia squad that won a national title barely 3 months ago. 

A former member of the Tide Swimming Club in Virginia Beach, she found a similarity of qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials and her collegiate experience.

"Swimming here is similar to the NCAAs", she said from the nationals. "I'm still surrounded by a lot of my teammates and I'm lucky enough to see some of my past TIDEs temmates."

Her former coach with TIDE Swimming, Richard Hunter, isn't surprised. "She has a beautiful stroke", he said. "Pulls a lot of water, smooth".

Moving forward, Knapp says she's ready for what's to come. "I definitely have more training to do".

More Videos

In Other News

NFC South rivals break down the Atlanta Falcons

Before You Leave, Check This Out