Beach native Knapp hits national scene with a splash qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2024 Olympic Games happen next year from Paris, France and one local swimmer has taken a step closer to getting there. Sophia Knapp, who's from First Colonial High School in the beach, won the women's 800m & 1500m last week from Indianapolis, Indiana. She now qualifies for next year's U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Knapp has had an impressive run the past couple of years. She won a state team swimming title with the Patriots in 2020-21, then as a freshman, the 18 year old was part of a University of Virginia squad that won a national title barely 3 months ago.

A former member of the Tide Swimming Club in Virginia Beach, she found a similarity of qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials and her collegiate experience.

"Swimming here is similar to the NCAAs", she said from the nationals. "I'm still surrounded by a lot of my teammates and I'm lucky enough to see some of my past TIDEs temmates."

Her former coach with TIDE Swimming, Richard Hunter, isn't surprised. "She has a beautiful stroke", he said. "Pulls a lot of water, smooth".