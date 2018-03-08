HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — A big volleyball tournament is coming to Hampton Roads!

The EVP Beach Volleyball World Championship will host players from around the globe at the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau and Paradise Ocean Club on Fort Monroe on August 10 and 11.

The cost is free for participating athletes and for one guest of each athlete, while the cost for spectators is $10 for adults and $5 for children. This is the regular admission fee to Paradise Ocean Club and includes use of the beach and pool.

For more information, visit www.evptour.com.

Schedule of Events

Friday, August 10

11:00 a.m. Juniors 12U & 14U

3:00 p.m. Playoffs begin

6:00 p.m. Welcome Party (All Teams)

Saturday, August 11

8:00 a.m. First Pro Match Begins

8:45 a.m. Amateur 16U & 18U Check-In

10:00 a.m. Women’s Pro Match

11:00 a.m. Serving Contest

12:10 p.m. Men’s Pro Match

1:00 p.m. Bump n Bucket Contest

1:10 p.m. Women’s Pro Match

3:00 p.m. Men’s Pro Match

4:00 p.m. Women’s Matches

5:00 p.m. Men’s Matches

