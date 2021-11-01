Beast of the Beach: Professional cornhole comes to Hampton Roads

The tailgate favorite finds a natural competitive home in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Barbeques, tailgates, beach parties, cornhole usually finds its home under the guise of party games. While now and forever a top tier backyard game, the sport has actually undergone a professional revolution over the past decade.

Slowly morphing into a full fledged profession, cornhole is borderline big business, with tournaments across the country featuring the best players in the world.