Beast of the Beach: Professional cornhole comes to Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Barbeques, tailgates, beach parties, cornhole usually finds its home under the guise of party games. While now and forever a top tier backyard game, the sport has actually undergone a professional revolution over the past decade.
Slowly morphing into a full fledged profession, cornhole is borderline big business, with tournaments across the country featuring the best players in the world.
The top ranked tossers brought their talents to Virginia Beach this weekend for the Beast of the East professional cornhole tournament at the Virginia Beach Fieldhouse. Staged by the Hampton Roads Sports Commission, the event offered up $17,000 dollars in prize money and gave a portion of the proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club.