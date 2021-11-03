x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Sports

Beekman buzzer beater sends Cavaliers to ACC semifinal

Reece Beekman hit a three pointer as time expired and UVA beat Syracuse 72-69 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal.
Credit: AP
Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) is swarmed by teammates after sinking the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia Won the game 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help No. 16 Virginia edge Syracuse 72-69 in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Beekman hadn’t hit a shot all day, but he buried a 3 from the right wing off a feed from Kihei Clark as the horn sounded. That sent Beekman sprinting immediately towards the other end of the court with his teammates pursuing him to celebrate. 

Sam Hauser scored 21 points to lead the top-seeded Cavaliers. Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 31 points to lead the eighth-seeded Orange.

Cavaliers advance with last second drama

1 / 9
AP
Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)