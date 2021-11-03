Beekman buzzer beater sends Cavaliers to ACC semifinal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help No. 16 Virginia edge Syracuse 72-69 in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Beekman hadn’t hit a shot all day, but he buried a 3 from the right wing off a feed from Kihei Clark as the horn sounded. That sent Beekman sprinting immediately towards the other end of the court with his teammates pursuing him to celebrate.