Bengals release former Tribe player Webb

CINCINNATI — In an effort to make over their defense the Cincinnati Bengals released former William & Mary product in cornerback, B.W. Webb on Wednesday after just one season. The club will save themselves $2.5 million dollars in cap space.

The former Warwick Raider had a broken right arm during the 2019 season. In spite of that Webb, a seventh-year player in 2020, played in 15 games (12 starts) for the Bengals and recorded 37 total tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed. He had signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent in March last year.