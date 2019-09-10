CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The big three are gone, but Virginia has strong foundation to follow up their basketball championship. It begins with head coach Tony Bennett who is entering his 11th season with the Cavaliers.

The team's strength among those returning is up front. Mamadi Diakite is back, so is Jay Huff and Braxton Key. In the backcourt, Kihei Clark is just getting started.

At ACC Operation Basketball media day, what a stark difference from last year when Tony Bennett and the players were answering all those questions about their historical upset loss to UMBC. Coach Bennett was still talking about it today, "We grew from it. We didn't hide from it. We addressed it, but we didn't obsess about it. I think the same holds true with this, this last year. We're very thankful for it. We'll grow from it. We celebrated it and have enjoyed it, but we won't obsess about it."