Berry edges Hall for win at Hampton Heat from Langley Speedway

Josh Berry, who drives for Dale Earnhardt, Jr., led the final 37 laps Saturday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — In an evening that had plenty of irony, Josh Berry had the last say at the 13th annual Hampton Heat from Langley Speedway on Saturday night before a capacity crowd of 6,500. The 30 year old, who races in the Xfinity Series for Dale Earnhardt, Jr., led the final 37 laps in route to a win over 2019 Heat winner and Hampton native, Connor Hall.

It appeared early Chad McCumbee would run away from field as he led the first 160 laps of the race. McCumbee's life wasn't just behind the wheel. In 2004, he actually played as Dale, Jr. in the ESPN produced movie “3: The Dale Earnhardt (Sr.) Story”. His night ended with a blown engine.