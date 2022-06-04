Biddison, Cross swing hot bats in #4 Hokies 15-9 win

Virginia Tech got at least four hits from both Gavin Cross and Nick Biddison on Friday night against Wright State.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sophomore Gavin Cross and junior Nick Biddison each racked up five hits to help propel the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies over the Wright State Raiders 15-9 on Friday.

Junior Graham Firoved (4-0) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Virginia Tech (42-12). The right-hander went one inning, giving up two runs, both of them earned, on one hit, allowing one walk and striking out two. Sophomore Christian Worley also made an impact on the mound for the Hokies, throwing 3.1 innings, giving up one run on two hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.