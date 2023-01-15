Big first half lifts Norfolk State women past Howard

NORFOLK, Va. — Kierra Wheeler scored 21 points to lead three Norfolk State University women's basketball players in double figures as the Spartans started slow, but used a big first-half run to pull away from Howard, 64-37, on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) contest at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.



The Spartans (15-3 overall, 3-0 MEAC) surrendered the first five points of the game, but responded with a 12-5 run to close out the opening quarter and outscored the Bison, 21-5, in the second period before taking a 33-15 advantage into the break.



Wheeler finished with a double-double, with a game-high 21 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, along with 13 rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot. Camille Downs added 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, eight boards, three assists and a pair of steals, while Makoye Diawara tallied 10 points, three boards and one steal.



Brooklyn Fort-Davis paced Howard (6-10, 2-1) with 10 points, two rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.



Howard opened the game with a free throw by Fort-Davis and buckets by Aziah Hudson and Destiny Howell as the Bison led 5-0 just 4:10 into the game.



However, the Spartans responded after the media timeout with seven straight points, taking a 7-5 advantage after a Wheeler layup with 3:13 left in the period.



A 3-pointer by Howell gave Howard the brief 8-7 lead as Norfolk State closed the first period on a 5-2 run.



The Spartans' defense clamped down in the second period, holding Howard to just two field goals.



Norfolk State, which remained perfect this season at home, opened the second on a 13-0 run, capped by free throws by Wheeler and Downs, extending the lead to 25-10 with just over five minutes remaining in the half.



After a layup by Jenesis Perrin, the Spartans got a bucket by Wheeler and free throws by Diawara to push the margin to 29-12 with 1:57 left.



Howard closed the gap to 29-15 after a 3-pointer by Hudson, but Wheeler and Downs sank buckets down the stretch as the Spartans took a commanding 33-15 lead into the break.



The Bison cut the deficit to 12, 34-22, but that would be as close as they would get.



Norfolk State scored the next 11 points to push the lead to 43-22 after a Deja Franics jumper with 3:32 remaining in the third.



The Spartans took a 50-27 advantage into the final quarter and cruised to the 64-37 victory.