Pirates can't dig out of first half hole against Longwood

At one point, Hampton trailed by 25 and in the end fell to the Lancers 83-73.

Hampton cut a 25-point second half deficit to 10 but could get no closer on Monday night dropping an 83-73 decision at Longwood.

The teams traded leads early as a Marquis Godwin 3-pointer gave Hampton a 13-12 at the 10:46 mark. After five straight points from Longwood, another triple from Godwin pulled Hampton to 17-16 with 9:36 remaining.

The Pirates went cold as the Lancers erupted on a 12-2 run to lead 29-18 on a Christian Wilson free throw with 4:25 left. That advantage grew to 20 points late in the first half on a three-point play by Leslie Nkereuwem with 42 seconds left for a 43-23 lead.

In the second half, Longwood pushed the lead to 25 points on a pair of Nkereuwem free throws for a 58-33 lead at the 16:05 mark. The lead was still at 20 with 7:05 left for Longwood before Hampton finished the game on a 19-9 run.

Davion Warren scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half, while Godwin added a career-high 21 and Russell Dean had a double-double of 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to lead Hampton.