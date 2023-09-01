Bittersweet end to up and down season for Washington

Commanders players reflect on what could have been and what will be after beating the Cowboys

Wins are hard to come by in the NFL. There's only 17 guaranteed opportunities a year, and every opponent is full of trained professionals trying to earn a living. Naturally the winners' locker room is a raucous scene following hard earned victories.

The mood was just fine in the Commanders' locker room following their season ending win over Dallas. Players getting their first opportunities, quarterback Sam Howell in particular, were rightfully celebrated.

The vibe, however, was accompanied by a hint of regret. The win ensured that it was just one single game that kept Washington out of the postseason. Last week's loss to the lowly Browns and an 0-1-1 2 week stretch against the New York Giants will likely linger deep into the offseason.