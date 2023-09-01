Bittersweet end to up and down season for Washington

Wins are hard to come by in the NFL. There's only 17 guaranteed opportunities a year, and every opponent is full of trained professionals trying to earn a living. Naturally the winners' locker room is a raucous scene following hard earned victories.
The mood was just fine in the Commanders' locker room following their season ending win over Dallas. Players getting their first opportunities, quarterback Sam Howell in particular, were rightfully celebrated.
The vibe, however, was accompanied by a hint of regret. The win ensured that it was just one single game that kept Washington out of the postseason. Last week's loss to the lowly Browns and an 0-1-1 2 week stretch against the New York Giants will likely linger deep into the offseason.
But along with those losses, this victory will linger. The impenetrable run defense, the wide receiver room showing out again, the glimpses of competency from rookie Sam Howell, all positives leading into the offseason. They can only hope building on those positives will be the last piece of a happy locker room.