Bly honored as keynote speaker at the 76th Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree

NORFOLK, Va. — Local big names from the world of sports continue to be honored at the Norfolk Sports Club and Tuesday evening was no different.

The 76th edition included 2-time MEAC men's basketball Player of The Year, Joe Bryant, Jr. of Norfolk State, Christopher Newport men's basketball coach, John Krikorian who's men's hoops team won the school's first-ever national title in Division III, but night belonged to former Western Branch football great Dre Bly.

The Consensus All-American out of North Carolina and Super Bowl Champion with the Rams in 2001, felt he had come full circle by being honored where it all started.

"It's always cool to come home", he said. Bly, who was an assistant coach at his alma mater the past four years, will be the cornerbacks coach with a team he spent part of his 11 NFL seasons with in the Detroit Lions.

He added, "To see former coaches. To see familiar faces. This is where it all started for me. I love my hometown."