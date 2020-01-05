Board votes to hold North Carolina marlin tournament in June

The board said it has monitored the impacts of COVID-19 and feels the tournaments can proceed safely and responsibly with no social events.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The board of directors responsible for a fishing tournament on the North Carolina coast has voted unanimously to hold the event next month.

The vote on Thursday confirmed that the 62nd Annual Big Rock Tournament will be held on June 8-13, and the 23rd Annual KWLA Tournament is slated for June 6.

In a statement, the board said it has monitored the impacts of COVID-19 and feels the tournaments can proceed safely and responsibly with no social events.