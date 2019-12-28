HAMPTON, Va. — Folks were hoping when they saw the Gold Bracket Girls Division of the annual Boo Williams Christmas Classic that Lake Taylor and Princess Anne were on a collision course to meet in the finals. Both came into Friday's semifinals with unbeaten records, and unfortunately both suffered their first losses of the season.

The Titans (4-1) rallied from as much as 15 points down to cut it to four, but lost to New Hope Academy (MD) by a final of 53-44. Princess Anne (7-1) went back and forth with Bishop McNamara (MD) and fell to the Lady Mustangs 70-65. So now both the Cavaliers and Titans will be facing off, but for third place in a consolation game slated for Saturday at 7:30pm from the Boo Williams Sportsplex.