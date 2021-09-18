Bosco blanks Oscar Smith

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No matter what Oscar Smith did, St. John Bosco of California had the answer. When you're ranked 3rd nationally in high school football like the Braves are, that can happen. They dominated the reigning Class 6 state champions 49-0 before a sellout crowd at Beard-DeLong-Easley Stadium on Friday night. It was the Tigers first shutout since 2002 when Western Branch handed them a 58-0 loss.