NORFOLK, Va. — Next year will be the Summer Olympic games from Tokyo, Japan and if one Norfolk boxer has his way, he'll be joining his brother in getting a shot at gold. Kelvin Davis will be fighting as a welterweight when the U.S. Olympic Trials get underway from Lake Charles, Louisiana December 7th-15th. Kelvin, 22, and his younger brother, Keyshawn, 20, who's a lightweight, gravitated to the sport after giving tradition sports like football, basketball and baseall a try. "I like boxing because it's an individual sport", he says. "With boxing you mess up, you can't blame it on nobody."

Kelvin, a southpaw, grew up with his two younger brothers in Norfolk's Barraud Park. Keyshawn has already made inroads himself as part of the USA High Performance boxing squad. Nothing would make him happier than sharing his olympic experience with his older brother. "Him going out there and accomplishing things that I've already accomplished makes me proud", he says. For Kelvin, it's very personal. "I've been doing this for a long time. Right now I feel like we're destined for it. We've just got to go out there and get it."