Brannen's 21 points guides Bulldogs past Bruins and Kempsville girls wins over Cox

King's Fork boys squad got an early test on the road against Western Branch. After trailing 7-2, the Bruins stormed back to eventually take a 19-17 lead on a Jahzari L. Priester bucket. They were led by Ellis Wright with 10 points.

The Bulldogs jumped back in front behind Samuel Brannen's 18 points and rolled to a 71-47 win on Friday night. Other action saw Landstown win easily over First Colonial 72-37, Menchville beat Bethel 58-35, and Princess Anne topped Bayside 49-41 as Styles Clemmons got a game-high 19 points for the Cavaliers. The win gave them their best regular season since the 1998-99 season when they were Group AAA State Champs.