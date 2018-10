Indian River won the "game of the year" in the regular season Saturday afternoon. The Braves convincingly took care of Oscar Smith 28-16 on the Tigers' home turf.

It's the first time since 1998 that Indian River was able to knock off Oscar Smith.

Dominique Brooks threw for two touchdowns. Carmelo Sweat scored on a 69 yard touchdown run along the way.

Indian River is now (8-0). The Tigers fall to (7-1).

