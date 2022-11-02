Brianna Jackson comes home, finds place with ODU basketball

The former Princess Anne star began her college career at Miami before returning to Hampton Roads, her family and ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — As a freshman at the University of Miami, Bri Jackson started 16 games and was 6th in the ACC in blocks. The former Princess Anne Cavalier and Virginia state player of the year more than held her own in the ACC.

Back in Hampton Roads, however, was a team that couldn't be replaced.

"Not a lot of people know, my little brother and sister are autistic and blind. It was real difficult because the only time I got to see them was on video conference, couldn't actually hug and talk to them. Even my older sister coming to the games, I love seeing her there too," Jackson explains, citing her family as a major reason for entering the transfer portal.

Eventually that portal led her to ODU, where Coach Delisha Milton-Jones recruited her as a person as much as a player.

"Me and Coach D established a relationship early on, I was one of the first transfers here, since I'm already home I was working with her in the summer," says Jackson, who has been attending ODU basketball camps since she was in Middle School.