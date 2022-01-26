Britton named Tides new skipper

Buck Britton comes from Double-A Bowie where he guided the Baysox the past two seasons. He led them to their league championship series in both years.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides announcing Buck Britton will be their new manager for the upcoming 2022 season. Britton comes from Double-A Bowie where he guided the Baysox the past two seasons. He led them to their league championship series in both years. The 35 year old was originally drafted by the parent club Orioles in 2008 and spent time with the Tides from 2012-2014.

Britton is the older brother of ex-Tide and current New York Yankees lefty, Zach. He'll be reunited with some of his staff from Bowie in pitching coach Justin Ramsey along with hitting coach Tim Gibbons. The three coached together in 2019 at Double-A Bowie in the same roles, where they clinched the division going 74-66 and made an Eastern League Championship appearance.

He enters his 13th season in the Orioles organization overall.