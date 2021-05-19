Brooke Henderson in good form and on a course she loves

Henderson is the #5 ranked player in the LPGA and fresh off a win coming into the Pure Silk Tournament at Kingsmill.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Kingsmill offered Brooke Henderson a player exemption back when she was trying to make the grade in women's golf. She is forever grateful and pays back by almost always playing well in Williamsburg.

Henderson will be one of the favorites when the LPGA tees it up Thursday morning for the latest edition of the Pure Silk Championship. She is the #5 ranked player in women's golf and fresh off a win in her last outing.

Henderson is still only 23 years old but is certainly considered a veteran. About this professional golf experience she says, "The biggest thing I've learned is to try and enjoy the process as much as possible and stay patient."

It's something of a balancing act. Henderson continues, "There's going to be lots of up and downs. That's just the way golf is and the way life is too. Just really enjoy the good times and know that when you're going through lower points in your golf game, it's always going to get better."