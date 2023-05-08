x
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney- Smith returns home to host youth basketball camp

I.C. Norcom alum Dorian Finney- Smith came back to the 757 to host his 7th annual youth basketball camp on Saturday afternoon which saw an all time high attendance.
Credit: WVEC
In it's seventh year, Finney- Smith's camp was held at Norfolk State's Echols Hall for the first time to account for the all time high attendance.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dorian Finney- Smith couldn't stop smiling on his way into Norfolk State's Echols Hall on Saturday hosting his seventh annual youth basketball camp. For the following six year's his camp was hled at his alma mater, I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth. This year for the first time it was held at Norfolk State's Echols Hall to account for the increased attendance. 

The event is put on by his namesake foundation which strives to motivate the youth while inspiring families and all citizens to become productive members of society by providing service to the community. 

"This year Norfolk State decided to help us and I'm happy they did. Like I said we've got 300 kids now so trying to put all of them in I.C. Norcom would have been tough," said Finney- Smith. "I know when I was 7 years old I wasn't on a college court or even knew what a college court looked like so hopefully this can motivate a child to want to go to college. I'm just trying to do my part."

On having the platform to initiate change, Finney- Smith says its something he doesn't take for granted. 

"I feel like once you get to a certain level its about who can you affect and what kind of mark can you leave behind and I'm just trying to leave my mark." 

