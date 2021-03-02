Former Hokie leads the Bucs charge at the Super Bowl

A one-time quarterback at Virginia Tech, Bruce Arians is now the Tampa Bay Bucs head coach.

TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Arians might not be the original dual threat quarterback at Virginia Tech, but he certainly has something he can brag about. He ran for more touchdowns in his career for the Hokies than Michael Vick.

Now, Arians is the head coach to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians likes to joke that one thing he has done right as a coach was to get on teams with good quarterbacks. Besides Brady, there was Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Carson Palmer and Andrew Luck.

Before his first head coaching job at Temple University, the legendary Bear Bryant gave Arians some advice. Arians says, "The last thing he told me when I was going off to Temple was 'Coach 'em hard and hug 'em later,' and that's been my mantra ever since."