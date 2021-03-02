Former Hokie leads the Bucs charge at the Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Arians might not be the original dual threat quarterback at Virginia Tech, but he certainly has something he can brag about. He ran for more touchdowns in his career for the Hokies than Michael Vick.
Now, Arians is the head coach to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians likes to joke that one thing he has done right as a coach was to get on teams with good quarterbacks. Besides Brady, there was Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Carson Palmer and Andrew Luck.
Before his first head coaching job at Temple University, the legendary Bear Bryant gave Arians some advice. Arians says, "The last thing he told me when I was going off to Temple was 'Coach 'em hard and hug 'em later,' and that's been my mantra ever since."
In the year of the pandemic, team building was a big challenge, especially early on. Arians helped create the atmosphere to make that happen. He gives the credit to his players, "For the accountability that they've shown to each other. Of staying healthy and beating the virus before we beat we can beat any other team. And then, the closeness that they've got and accountability to each other to make all their decisions to effect the cause and the cause is to put rings on their fingers."