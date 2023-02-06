Bruins double up on Grizzlies to capture Class 6 Region A title

Western Branch bolted out to a 4-1 lead and never looked by as they won over Grassfield 13-7 and take the Class 6 Region A championship on Friday night.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No better way to settle a backyard rivalry than to having a region title on the line. That was the case as second seeded Western Branch jumped out early and won big over top seeded Grassfield on their turf 13-7 on Friday night. The win gave the Bruins the Class 6 Region A championship, but both schools still qualified for the state quarterfinals next week.

The Grizzlies jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom first when Jacob Bunch grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Maddox Tsutsui.

Western Branch would tie the game at 1-1 and took its first lead of the game when Jacob Wright got a bases clearing double to right center and 4-1 advantage.

They would build it to 5-2 and opened things up in the top third care of Markise Smith with a single to right that scored two.

In the Class 5 Region B finals, Nansemond River got a two run single from Sly Clarke as the Warriors won in extras over Gloucester 4-2.