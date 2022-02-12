Bruins have tall task against Freedom in the state semis

Western Branch faces an Eagles squad that set a VHSL record with 835 points this season.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Western Branch continues to impress during this current run in the state playoffs. The Bruins (11-2) face a Freedom High School squad that set a VHSL record with 835 points this season in the Class 6 state semifinals.

The Bruins held off Manchester to win 21-14 last weekend. They will be the first to tell you, sometimes getting past the semifinals can be just as difficult as going after title in the finals.

"In my opinion it's two of the best teams", says head coach Rashad Cook. "You've got to bring your A game. You've got to prepare well. You've got to take every practice rep to the fullest".

They're hoping University Of North Carolina commit, Paul Billups, Jr. can bring another offensive showing like he did in the win over the Lancers. He had 10 yard rushing touchdown to go with a 22 yard TD reception.

"Really more serious. Trying to get a ring", he says. "We don't have one for our school so we're trying to go compete and get one".