Bruins topple Tigers, Stallions and Chiefs also advance to region finals

Oscar Smith, the reigning state champions, aren't used to losing, and they sure aren't used to losing twice in the same season. Western Branch pulled off the act on Friday night in the Class 6 Region A semifinals, 28-14. It’s the second time the teams have met this season as the Tigers narrowly escaped 2-0 earlier this season, but the Bruins sought revenge tonight and it was a long time coming. Western Branch snapped a 23 game win streak versus the Tigers who haven't fallen in this matchup since 2003.

In Class 5 Region A, the Green Run Stallions entered their matchup against Salem riding an undefeated 11-0 record and having outscored their opponents 546-87 so far this season. Friday night on their home turf, the Stallions got out to a 7-0 lead before the Sundevils tied it soon after at 7, and got the go ahead touchdown care of Zacari Rogers late in the second when he took it for 93 yards to put them up 13-7. The Stallions took back the lead 14-13 at the half and Kevin White later threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dyshaun Newby to extend the lead to 21-13 for the final, their fewest points of the season. Green Run will host Kempsville in the region championship next week.

In another rematch happening in the beach, the Falcons sought redemption against the Chiefs who defeated Cox 14-10 last month. Kempsville on the other hand, has won 10 straight since losing their season opener to Green Run. The Chiefs started hot and kept rolling securing 32-6 lead at the half. They'd add another in the fourth when Jaquez Ferebee took it for 81 yards a sending the Falcons home in a 39-13 victory.