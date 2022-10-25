Bruton football's Tassara driven on and off the field

Panthers senior Emily Tassara plays on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — When Emily Tassara was in fifth grade, she asked her parents if she could play football. They feared her getting injured and asked that she wait until middle school.

“I’ve always wanted to play since I was little, and my parents finally let me play in eighth grade,” she explained.

When I asked Emily what her fears were, nothing came to mind. It’s this fearlessness that’s reserved Emily a spot on Bruton’s varsity football roster since her freshman year. But now as a senior, people’s surprised reaction is still the same and to Emily, it’s getting old.

“They’re surprised and they always ask if I’m just the kicker too.”

Her response?

“I tell them that I’m out there playing football just like the rest of them and I’m also the wide receiver and corner.”

That’s right- Emily is an asset to the Panthers squad on offense, as receiver, defense as cornerback, and special teams as the starting kicker. Cornerback is her favorite position. Can you guess why?

“The contact, the hitting,” she said. “You actually get to tackle there. It takes out your anger and it makes you feel good when you take another guy down.”

Emily risk taker no doubt, and when she’s not chasing adrenaline on the field, she finds it elsewhere.

“My mom was trying to help me figure out what I wanted to do with my life and so I tried volunteering at the firehouse and so I’ve fallen in love with that as well.”

Upon graduating from Bruton in the spring, Emily plans on becoming a fulltime volunteer firefighter. Her favorite part about being a thrill- seeker is the uncertainty.

“You never know the exact outcome but when you get reward of it, it feels good.”

So, what does that reward look like in each of her two passions- being a firefighter and a football player?