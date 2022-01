Joe Bryant scored 24 points on Saturday as the Spartans improved to 2-0 in the MEAC.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Joe Bryant scored 24 points and Norfolk State edged Howard 77-74 on Saturday. Bryant made 11 of 12 free throws.

Jalen Hawkins had 15 points for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Tyrese Jenkins had 13 points and eight rebounds. Kris Bankston added 11 points.