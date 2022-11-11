Bryant's 24 not enough as NSU falls to #5 Baylor

Despite getting a game high 24 points from Joe Bryant, Jr., the Spartans lost to 5th ranked Baylor 87-70. NSU (2-1) next takes on #8 UCLA on Monday.

WACO, Texas — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70 on Friday night in a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season's NCAA Tournament.

Transfer guard Jalen Bridges added 20 points for the Bears (2-0). Adam Flagler, their leading scorer last season, had 18 points and five assists.

Joe Bryant, one of four returning starters for the two-time defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans (2-1), had 24 points and six rebounds. Christian Ings added 15 and Kris Bankston 10.

The Bears overwhelmed Norfolk State 85-49 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March in Fort Worth, about 100 miles from the Baylor campus. Baylor’s largest lead this time was 21 points.

Norfolk State had its only lead at 7-6 when Bryant made two free throws just more than three minutes into the game. George then scored the first seven points in a 10-0 run for the Bears.

George had a 3-pointer and a four-point play in a 27-second span. He was fouled in front of the Spartans bench when making the second of those 3s, and made the free throw.