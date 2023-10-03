Bryant's 25 pts helps Norfolk State beats Coppin State 73-56 in MEAC quarterfinals

2-time MEAC Player Of The Year, Joe Bryant, Jr. scored 19 points in the second half to help the Spartans rally from a 24-23 halftime deficit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 25 points and Norfolk State cruised to a 73-56 victory over Coppin State on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Bryant also had four steals for the third-seeded Spartans (21-10). Kris Bankston and Dana Tate scored 13 points apiece and Bankston added 11 rebounds. Norfolk State will play No. 2 seed North Carolina Central in Friday's semifinals.

The sixth-seeded Eagles (9-23) were led by Mike Hood with 18 points. Sam Sessoms added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.