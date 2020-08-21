Bryce Love out to regain old form

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington picked running back Bryce Love out of Stanford in the 2019 NFL Draft 4th round. Perhaps a bargain pick, because he is a first or second round talent. He was still available in the fourth because he tore his ACL the final game of the season for Stanford.
We're now a year and a half removed and Love is back in business. It was a grueling rehab, but he says the best part now is, "Just getting back into football. Doing all the training is good. Stepping in between the lines is a different beast in itself."
Love was a one time Heisman Trophy finalist at Stanford. He averaged a ridiculous 8 yards per carry that season.
Speaking of numbers, does he have anything in mind for this season, "I'm not a numbers kind of guy. I've always been focused on being the best version of myself and letting the chips fall where they do."