Bryce Love out to regain old form

Washington's 4th round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Love tore his ACL in his last game at Stanford.

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington picked running back Bryce Love out of Stanford in the 2019 NFL Draft 4th round. Perhaps a bargain pick, because he is a first or second round talent. He was still available in the fourth because he tore his ACL the final game of the season for Stanford.

We're now a year and a half removed and Love is back in business. It was a grueling rehab, but he says the best part now is, "Just getting back into football. Doing all the training is good. Stepping in between the lines is a different beast in itself."

Love was a one time Heisman Trophy finalist at Stanford. He averaged a ridiculous 8 yards per carry that season.