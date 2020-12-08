Bubba Wallace, Columbia Sportswear sign sponsorship deal

Columbia Sportswear signed a multiyear sponsorship with Wallace as a brand ambassador that will also put the company on the No. 43 at Dover later this month.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Corporate interest in Bubba Wallace has picked up momentum and NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver has signed a new sponsor that includes funding for his Richard Petty Motorports team.

Columbia Sportswear signed a multiyear sponsorship with Wallace as a brand ambassador that will also put the company on the No. 43 at Dover later this month.

Columbia was drawn to Wallace as he took on a larger role as a social activist then learned Wallace also pursues outdoor activities for pleasure.