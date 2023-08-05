Bud Foster back in the 757

The longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator returned to the region that gave him numerous star players

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Bud Foster's "Lunch Pail Defense" defined 2 decades of dominance at Virginia Tech. Along with Frank Beamer's special teams expertise via "Beamer Ball", the Hokies wreaked a unique form of havoc that led to regular conference titles and ten win seasons.

That success wasn't immediate, however, for Beamer and Bud. The staff didn't register more than 6 wins until their 7th season in Blacksburg. It wasn't until Foster's first year as defensive coordinator, 1995, that the team reached double digit wins.

As great as Beamer and his staff were, even they required a degree of patience. "People were patient. They could see that he was doing it the right way," said Foster, in Chesapeake for a speaking engagement at the Chesapeake Sports Club.

Patience is far thinner in modern college football. Between increased pressure on coaches to win fast, and more player movement than ever before, growing through failure is rarely allowed.

It all makes Brent Pry's rebuilding job in Blacksburg that much tougher. Despite the challenges, Foster feels Pry is the man for the job. "It goes back to developing those relationships, recruiting the state of Virginia, it was relationship driven. Brent's doing the same thing. He's from Virginia, played down there in southwest Virginia, and he gets it. He's earned this spot."

Foster earned his spot in Hokie history and then some. He still maintains an office in Blacksburg and contributes to the program. The closest he's come to actually coaching, however, is through family and flag football. "My oldest grandson, he's six. He played flag football this year for the first time and my son coached him, so I guess it runs in the family," says Foster. "Retired life is good. I do miss certain things. I don't miss the grind. Family is doing well, I'm enjoying trying to spoil my 5 grandchildren."