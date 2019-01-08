BLACKSBURG, Va. — One more lightning bolt out of Blacksburg. Amidst all the changes, long time assistant coach Bud Foster has announced he is retiring at the end of this football season.

Frank Beamer hired Foster in his first season as head coach. That was 1987. Foster became defensive coordinator in 1996. Since then, the Hokies have led all schools in the FBS in sacks and interceptions. They are also third in scoring defense over that period.

Foster will still be working for the university after he steps down. He'll have a role under athletic director Whit Babcock.