Redskin's legend Joe Bugel has passed away

The founder of the Hogs was a part of 3 Super Bowl winning teams in DC
Credit: AP
WASHINGTON D.C., DC —     UNDATED (AP) - Former Washington Redskins assistant coach Joe Bugel (BYOO’-gul) has died.

    Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. He was regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history. 

    In addition to his two stints as an assistant with Washington, he was also a head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals and Oakland Raiders and an assistant with the Chargers. 

    The Redskins announced that Bugel died Sunday at age 80. No cause of death was given.