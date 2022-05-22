Builders make the impossible...possible and capture USCAA national title

From a 2-11 start to rallying from 13 runs down in the national title game, the Apprentice School's wild season results in a championship.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When you realize what the Apprentice School baseball team went through this past year, it almost makes sense their season ending the way it did. Improbable? Miraculous? First year head coach, Ben Jones, a former Builders United States Collegiate Athletic Association All-American, wouldn't have believe it himself. "No...not even close", he said bluntly.

His Builders found a way through a 10 team double elimination USCAA tournament over three days in Dubois, Pennsylvania. Did I mention they lost their opening round game and had to win the next six in a row just to get to the national title game? "I was trying to explain it to my dad and some of my friends and they couldn't believe it", said Jones.

Just when you thought it couldn't any crazier, the Builders wound up trailing Miami University of Hamilton Ohio 15-2 through 4 innings. Their response? The Apprentice School would storm back with 13 runs, 6 homers that included 2 grand slams in an epic 23-17 come from behind win a the Builders (26-18) won their 3rd national title in school history. This from a squad that started their season 2-11.

Former Oscar Smith Tiger, Thomas Packert closed it out in the 9th with a strikeout. Jones used a saying from a former Baseball Hall Of Fame manager's saying. "Tommy Lasorda has a quote that 'there's three types of players. A player that makes things happen. You have a player that watches things happen and you have another player that sits back and wonders what just happened'. My guys simply hands down made things happen."