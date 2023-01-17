Bulldogs knock off Tigers from the ranks of the unbeaten and the Cavalier girls cruise past Falcons

King's Fork (9-3) used a 10-0 third quarter run to pull away from Oscar Smith (12-1) and win 59-38 on Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

A couple of key matchups in girls and boys high school basketball. On the boys side, a Southeastern District showdown saw King's Fork get a game high 16 points from Kaleb Brown as the Bulldogs (9-3) topple Oscar Smith (12-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten as they won 59-38 on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs used a 10-0 third quarter run to pull away down the stretch over the Tigers. They would stretch the run to 14-0 through the 4th quarter.

In the Beach District, the Princess Anne girls lost guard Zakiya Stephenson to a sprained ankle early in their game with Cox and didn't return. Her teammates picked up the slack quickly.