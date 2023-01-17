Bulldogs knock off Tigers from the ranks of the unbeaten and the Cavalier girls cruise past Falcons

A couple of key matchups in girls and boys high school basketball. On the boys side, a Southeastern District showdown saw King's Fork get a game high 16 points from Kaleb Brown as the Bulldogs (9-3) topple Oscar Smith (12-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten as they won 59-38 on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs used a 10-0 third quarter run to pull away down the stretch over the Tigers. They would stretch the run to 14-0 through the 4th quarter.
In the Beach District, the Princess Anne girls lost guard Zakiya Stephenson to a sprained ankle early in their game with Cox and didn't return. Her teammates picked up the slack quickly.
The Cavaliers had three players in double figures led by Tinasia Spencer's 13 points as they stormed past the Falcons 59-11. Damaria Moree and Jasiah Olds chipped in 11 and 10 respectively.