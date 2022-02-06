Buzzer beating jumper stifles Lady Pirate comeback

Forward Nylah Young scores a team-high 19 points and ripped down six rebounds. Forward Shawn Mills adds nine points in the Lady Pirates effort.



Hampton took early momentum in the game, taking a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Young scored eight points in the period. After starting strong, and shooting 63.6 percent in the first, the offense cooled off in the second quarter. However, the Lady Pirates were able to take a slim 25-22 lead into halftime.



The Lady Pirates momentum continued to carry them through the third quarter as they maintained their lead over the Spartans. The Lady Pirates went into the fourth quarter up 42-40 after posting 20 points as a team in the third period. In the fourth quarter, neither team could pull away through the first eight and a half minutes. But, with 1:31 remaining, the Spartans built a four-point lead following a pair of made free-throws. Forward Nas Nigatu caught fire in the final seconds of the game, scoring five points in 17 seconds to tie the game at 58. On the final possession of the game, the Spartans would put back a missed jump shot winning them the game.



The Lady Pirates hit the road to take on Presbyterian College Tuesday, February 8 at 6:00 p.m.