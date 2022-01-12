Caffaro's career night carries UVA over Virginia Tech

Caffaro had 16 points and 9 rebounds. Cavs held Hokies scoreless the last 3 minutes to win 54-52.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Francisco Caffaro had career highs of 16 points and nine rebounds and Virginia survived two last-second shots by Virginia Tech to take 54-52 win.

Virginia finished the final three minutes on a 6-0 run to overcome the Hokies’ final lead.

The Hokies’ Hunter Cattoor missed an open 3-pointer in the final seconds and the ball bounded out to Storm Murphy who also missed from the arc as the buzzer sounded.