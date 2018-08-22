There no big signing ceremony or fanfare this time. Cam Kelly just let it be known in a tweet, he is planning on playing his college football at Auburn.

The Oscar Smith football star had originally announced his intention to be a Virginia Tech Hokie. That was two months ago. He pulled back on that commitment a month later.

Kelly shines on both sides of the ball mostly at quarterback and defensive back. Most expect his college career to be spent in the defensive secondary.

ESPN has Kelly ranked as the #5 recruit in the state of Virginia.

© 2018 WVEC