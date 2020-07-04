x
Cam Newton feels like 'fish out of water' as free agent

Newton says being released by the Carolina Panthers left him with a chip on his shoulder that has “turned into family-size real quick."
Jan 7, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is examined after being tackled by the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton says he feels like a “fish out of a water” being a free agent for the first time in his nine-year NFL career. 

Newton says being released by the Carolina Panthers left him with a chip on his shoulder that has “turned into family-size real quick." 

He made the comments during a conversation with Thunder guard Chris Paul on Instagram Live. 

Newton didn’t give any indication where he might be interested in signing. 

The 2015 league MVP played in only two games last season and is coming off foot surgery. 

He hasn't been able to meet with NFL teams due to the coronavirus travel restrictions.

