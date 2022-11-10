Can Mom call a play for the Monarchs?

Football advice from Mom is a regular for some ODU standouts

NORFOLK, Va. — The work didn't stop for Ricky Rahne during ODU's bye week.

"We were able to go on the road and do some recruiting, which is huge," said Rahne, "I was in Richmond, Northern Virginia, DC, Maryland, Delaware and then New York City."

The long ride back from that work, however, left plenty of time for family.

"When you have a 7 hour road trip I was able to get on the phone with my Mom, I was able to get on the phone with my Dad. I don't do that enough, so that was good," said the 3rd year head coach. Now, a phone call with mom isn't a total escape from football in the Rahne family, "She has more advice than I wish she would dole out sometimes. She's watched a lot of football in her time, so she throws em in there like she doesn't really know that I know that it's advice. She tosses little nuggets in here and there absolutely," says Rahne, laughter breaking out amongst the reporters in tow for his post bye week presser.

Is all of that football experience enough to earn her a play call? Not exactly, but mostly because then the rest of the family would come for their coordinator moment. "No I would not let her call a play. I've got a big family, that could start a bad precedent. It might be week 3 before somebody else on our staff gets to call a play if I start down that path."

The maternal play calling requests likely won't stop with the Rahne family. "She definitely wishes she could go out there and call some plays, I know that for sure, we talk about it all the time." Ali Jennings leads the nation in receiving yards per game, thanks in no small part to his own Mom. "She was a really good athlete coming out of high school. I think she was an All American in basketball, she ran track, played softball," says Jennings, "If you talk to my Mom she thinks she's doing it. She feel like she's in the equipment running the routes and catching the ball. She definitely tells me she's proud of me all the time."

There's not one, but two national leaders on the 2022 Monarchs, linebacker Jason Henderson leads the country in tackles, and you can guess who he attributes his success to. "Me and her are very close so she's very proud of me. anything that I have done in my life, she's a huge reason why I'm able to do the things that I do," says the sophomore.