Capped out: Flat salary cap makes NHL teams get creative

WASHINGTON — The NHL salary cap remained flat this season at $81.5 million for each team. It has made for quite the challenge.

Several teams were forced to get creative to manage the cap at the expense of valuable players being injured.

That includes the past three Stanley Cup champions: the Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals, as well as 2018 finalist Vegas Golden Knights.