Caps goalie Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition

WASHINGTON — Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist says he will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition.

He announcing the news about two months after joining the Washington Capitals.

Lundqvist posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, saying it was a “pretty tough and emotional day.”

He said he has been having various tests on his heart “for several weeks” and “unfortunately won’t be able to join the team this year.”