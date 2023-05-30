Captains continue their climb again through NCAA D-III softball tournament

Coming off their super regional win over area rival Virginia Wesleyan, CNU next faces Berry College on Thursday at 2:30pm from Marshall, Texas.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's that saying that it's hard getting to the top, but harder staying there. Christopher Newport's softball team, who's the defending national champs, is now back in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The 4th seeded Captains head off to Marshall, Texas where they'll matchup against Berry College (GA) on Thursday at 2:30pm. CNU took down area rival Virginia Wesleyan in a best of three series to capture the super regional last weekend.

So what's the difference between the team from 2022 to 2023? "Last year we were expected to win", says catcher Bianca Palmer-Scott. "This year its been a little bit tougher".

Outfielder Nicole Apai noted some new faces added to the team that returned from 18 players from a season ago. "A lot of new people to the lineup so we've just been trying to stay confident. Get that experience".

CNU is 31-11 on the year, and will be joined by fellow Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference member and top ranked Salisbury University.

Head coach Keith Parr felt his team did go through some growing pains over this past season.

"It's kind of weird", he said. "Some times when you're playing tough teams and you have those close games and facing that level of pitching that we're facing. The confidence will sway a little back and forth".